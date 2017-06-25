Sidharth Malhotra shoots for Aiyaary in Delhi, tries to educate fans about road safety. See photos

Sidharth Malhotra plays an army man in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, also starring Manoj Bajpayee. (APH Images) Sidharth Malhotra plays an army man in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, also starring Manoj Bajpayee. (APH Images)

Sidharth Malhotra is back to his home town in Delhi. The actor is here to shoot for a sequence from his upcoming film Aiyaary. Sid was spotted at the India Gate, in conversation with the cops of the capital. During his shoot, Sidharth joined hands with Delhi Traffic Police and educated the youth of Delhi about how to make the roads safer by shunning drunk driving and not performing stunts while riding.

The 32-year-old actor said, “I was shooting here, so when I heard Delhi Traffic Police has started this campaign, I was happy to become a part of this initiative. Anyone of us can be involved in a road accident. Drunk and stunt driving should be avoided. Please abide by the traffic rules. Let’s make Delhi roads safer, so that people can drive easily and avoid accidents. Hopefully, this will make a difference and our authorities will make sure, we are safer.”

In Aiyaary, Sidharth would be seen in the role of an army man. He is teaming up with director Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee for the first time. Apart from this, Sidharth would be seen sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman, which would be releasing on August 25 this year. A Gentleman is a story of a simpleton Gaurav, (Sidharth Malhotra) who wants to settle down with Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez). But his life gets topsy-turvy as he lands in Mumbai for a project.

Talking about road safety, the Baar Baar Dekho actor shared how he follows the traffic rules no matter what. He added, “It is not only about you, it is also about your friends, family and other people on the road. Please keep the spirit alive, Delhi. Roam around, have fun but be in control and be responsible. Today, you can call a cab whenever you want. So, please use such apps. Please don’t drink and drive.”

