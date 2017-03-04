Sidharth Malhotra says Alia Bhatt helps him pick ‘all the cool stuff’, see pics

Sidharth Malhotra spoke about Alia Bhatt and his upcoming film Ittefaq. Sidharth Malhotra spoke about Alia Bhatt and his upcoming film Ittefaq.

Sidharth Malhotra seems to be watching his words when he speaks to media. At a Jabong event, the actor spoke about how Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are his fashion consultants and he also opens up about his next project, Ittefaq. Giving credit where it is due, Sidharth said his the two help him shop and load up such a cool wardrobe. “Alia (Bhatt) and Karan (Johar) help me pick up all the cool stuff for myself.” No wonder he looks so cool as the two style divas help give him such fabulous fashion tips and picks.

On a supercharged evening, Sidharth also spoke about his next film, Ittefaq. He said, “Ittefaq is a murder mystery. And it is not a remake of Ittefaq (1969), it is an adaptation. It is being directed by Abhay Chopra. And I am quite excited to work along with Sonakshi (Sinha) and Akshaye (Khanna).”

However, he would not say anything about his alleged lady love, Alia, getting death threats. When we tried asking the dapper actor on how he reacted when Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt were getting threat calls, he said, “How can I say anything? I havent experienced anything like that, so I can’t!”

A caller had threatened Mahesh that he would kill Alia if a sum of Rs 50 lakh was not paid to him. The police immediately swung into action and arrested the man from Uttar Pradesh. Speaking about the incident on Friday, Alia had said, “I think my dad and the police force are very brave as it is because of them that I didn’t feel unsafe at all. They just took over. I feel everything has been sorted now and everyone is okay. With dad by my side, I have nothing to worry about.”

