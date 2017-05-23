Sidharth Malhotra puts a ring on Priyanka Chopra’s finger. Here is why Priyanka said yes, watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together in a jewellry advertisement. Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together in a jewellry advertisement.

Do you remember Sidharth Malhotra’s marriage proposal to Priyanka Chopra? Well, who will not? It was the most dreamy proposal with Sidharth on his knees. While we were gushing over the two stars in the beautiful proposal video, they were preparing to give us more reasons to look upon them and wait for them to sign a film together.

After Sidharth convinced Priyanka to marry him, now he is trying everything to make Priyanka stick to her ‘yes’. For that, the Student Of The Year actor is promising her integrity, commitment, and strength. But why only these? Well, Priyanka has asked for it. Priyanka feels these are the qualities which stay for a lifetime. So, all you Priyanka Chopra fans, now you know what your favourite star is looking for in her soulmate.

Before you start figuring out whether Priyanka and Sidharth are dating each other or has Priyanka finally signed up a Bollywood project opposite Sidharth, we must tell you all of this is a part of a jewellery advertisement which the two actors have done. But Sidharth has finally cracked the most difficult riddles for all the boys and he writes, “Finally cracked it, boys! This is #WhatReallyMatters to her! #SayYesForever @niravmodijewels @priyankachopra.”

Watch| Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra new advertisement

As the video plays, the Quantico star says that looks do matter, though they are not the only quality, still every girl wants to feel like a Miss World every day. Later she says integrity, commitment and strength are also important as they stay for a lifetime. And as Sidharth gives her all of these in the form of a diamond ring, Priyanka could say nothing but “yes”. “And then there was nothing left to say…but yes! #DiamondsAreAGirlsBestFriend @niravmodijewels @s1dofficial #WhatReallyMatters #SayYesForever,” wrote Priyanka as she posted the video on her Instagram.

We hope the casting directors of Bollywood are watching the crackling chemistry between Sidharth and Priyanka!

