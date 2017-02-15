Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Priyanka Chopra and she has accepted. This video is proof

Sidharth Malhotra put a ring on Priyanka Chopra’s finger. Sidharth Malhotra put a ring on Priyanka Chopra’s finger.

Sidharth Malhotra has finally gone ahead and done it. With a ring in his hand and love in his heart, he asked Priyanka Chopra if she will marry him. As Sidharth was on his knee, figuratively speaking, Priyanka demurred but only for a second. And then, she said yes. Mind you, Priyanka was in no mood to say yes. The Quantico star believes people take advantage of her good nature — her boss, colleague, friend and even sister — take her for granted because she says yes too easily. But we guess Sidharth’s charm did it for PeeCee.

Before you wonder what we are talking about and why are we not mentioning the young talented star with whom Sidharth is allegedly in a relationship, here is the lowdown — this entire sequence is from an ad for a jewellery brand that Sidharth and Priyanka have done. Disappointed? Well, we were too when the two stars rather interesting conversation led to this. “Hey @priyankachopra Everyone’s talking about us.Aren’t you glad you said yes !” tweeted Sidharth. To this, Priyanka Chopra replied, “@S1dharthM, Cute. But people are mostly talking about me… and the ring! ”

Hey @priyankachopra Everyone’s talking about us.Aren’t you glad you said yes ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 14, 2017

.@S1dharthM, Cute. But people are mostly talking about me… and the ring! 😉 http://t.co/lmdUzze5zj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2017

But we have to say, Sid and PeeCee share quite a chemistry. Watch the ad here…

Now, we only wish they will do a film together! Priyanka has been talking about signing a film in Mumbai but has not said much beyond that. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch

