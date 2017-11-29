Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan at IFFI 2017, leaves the latter impressed

Amitabh Bachchan praised Sidharth Malhotra for his performance. Amitabh Bachchan praised Sidharth Malhotra for his performance.

There wouldn’t be anyone who is not inspired or do not look up to Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry at IFFI 2017’s closing ceremony. In the same event, Sidharth Malhotra paid a tribute to Big B by giving an energetic performance on the latter’s iconic songs.

Sidharth took to Twitter and wrote, “An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations, There is only one Amitabh Bachchan! I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir ,today’s performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, Love you @SrBachchan sir.”

Overwhelmed by such an energetic performance, Amitabh Bachchan wrote back to Sidharth and was quite appreciative of Sidharth’s entire act.

“Siddharth .. you have been too gracious and kind and thank you for reliving all my moments on screen .. so wonderfully done .. where did you get the energy to perform all those songs one after another .. I took years .. !! love and🙏🙏,” Big B wrote.

Sidharth quickly replied, “Energy came from my love for my favourite hero sir ! 😊🙏 big love n respect Always @SrBachchan”

Big B also took to his blog to thank Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, who presented the award to him at the 48th edition of IFFI.

Apart from Sidharth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the event, honoured the 75-year-old by saying that while America had Superman, Batman and Spider-Man, India has Angry Young Man (Big B).

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan would share the screen space in PadMan. Big B will be seen in a cameo in the film, which is to release next year.

