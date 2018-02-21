Sidharth Malhotra on Vikram Batra biopic: I felt it was a story that needed to be told

Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic is a first for Sidharth Malhotra. Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic is a first for Sidharth Malhotra.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is going to essay Captain Vikram Batra in a film, says he is nervous about playing the Kargil martyr on the big screen. “Movies have a great impact, they live for long. There is a pressure of living up to the idea of what their son has done. That is why we are taking more time to start the film.

“We want to work properly on the story. It is not a fictitious story that I want to jump into it. I hope whenever the film comes out the family is happy and proud,” Sidharth told PTI. Although nervous, the actor is excited to star in his first biopic, in which has a double role where he will portray both Vikram and his twin, Vishal. “This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army.

“I won’t say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating,” the actor says. Sidharth says the shoot for the film is expected to begin this summer. “I have started training in a way by going to border areas, meeting BSF jawans, seeing their lifestyle, discipline and training. So in my own head the little bit of homework has started by observing people.”

The actor’s other film, “Aashiqui 3”, is currently in the scripting stage. “Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery for me as well. It will be a great thing to be working on this film. I have never worked with Bhatts so looking forward to this.”

Sidharth will star opposite Alia Bhatt in the forthcoming movie. The actor’s name has cropped up for the remake of David Dhawan’s 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. This film will be remade by producer Jacky Bhagnani and reportedly it will also star Akshay Kumar. “This is news to me,” the actor says when asked about reports. “Nobody has come to me, no one has approached me. I have no clue. Akshay and I have same height..so it will be ‘Bade Miyan Bade Miyan’.”

