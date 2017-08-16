Sidharth Malhotra on kissing scenes being cut from A Gentleman: It’s there, it hasn’t been cut

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have shared a steamy kissing moment in A Gentleman. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have shared a steamy kissing moment in A Gentleman.

There were certain reports staring that Pahlaj Nihalani led CBFC had asked the team of Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film, ‘A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky’, to cut the kissing scenes featuring the two leads. The reports also suggested that the CBFC asked the filmmakers to do so because the kissing scene was too long for the film to get a ‘UA’ certificate.

However, today, Siddharth Malhotra, and the film’s directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK rubbished the news, and said that the scene is very much in the film and Jacqueline added that it is directed very well.

At the song launch event of Bandook Meri Laila actor Siddharth Malhotra cleared the air about the specified scenes being cut from the film. He said, “Kissing scene is there. It has not been cut.”

Later in the day, the filmmakers also circulated a statement rubbishing reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised objection over a scene in the film. “First of all I am very surprised how that report came about. Who is this person who saw that scene? I don’t know what is the big deal about this kissing scene! It is not cut from the film, so half or most of that report is not right. It (the kissing scene) is there, so when you watch the film on Friday, you’ll see it. Directors of the film Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK told reporters here.

A Gentleman will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never seen before avatar. The actor plays double role in the Bollywood thriller. The film is a Fox Star Studios production, starring Sidharth and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.

