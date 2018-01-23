Neetu Chandra slams Sidharth Malhotra for disrespecting Bhojpuri language, Aiyaary actor tweets apology

Sidharth Malhotra tweets apology for disrespecting Bhojpuri. Sidharth Malhotra tweets apology for disrespecting Bhojpuri.

During the promotion of his upcoming film Aiyaary on Bigg Boss 11, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra passed some unsavoury remarks about the Bhojpuri language. These remarks did not go down well with a lot of people, including actor Neetu Chandra. On Monday evening, Sidharth took to Twitter and apologised to all those whose sentiments were hurt. He wrote, “I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way.”

This incident took place on Salman Khan’s show when the actor along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet tried to enact a dialogue from Tiger Zinda Hai in Bhojpuri.

I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018

While the episode had aired during the semi-finale of Salman Khan’s episode, Neetu raised an objection and slammed Sidharth on January 22. She wrote, “So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U.”

Watch the video here:

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

This is not the first time Neetu has come to the defense of Bhojpuri language. She slammed Alia Bhatt for her portrayal in 2016 film Udta Punjab.

She wrote, “It’s disturbing to see the way Biharis have been portrayed in Hindi cinema over the last few years, the recent example being Alia Bhatt’s character from Udta Punjab and from whatever one understands from the promo of the film, director Abhishek Chaubey is guilty of strengthening the stereotype of Biharis by creating Bhatt’s character the way it is, in Udta Punjab.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd