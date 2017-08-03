Aww! Sidharth Malhotra just said ‘Love you Alia Bhatt’ with a special video

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt come together in Aashiqui 3. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt come together in Aashiqui 3.

While everybody knows about Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s relationship, the two have never really spoken about it. But it seems Sidharth is all set to embrace the tag of being in a relationship as the actor posted a sweet video in which he declares his love for Alia. The video is a karaoke special of A Gentleman song Chandralekha, which was released today. While the song lyrics read ‘Oh Chandralekha, Jab Jab Tujhko Dekha… Aaye Aisi Feeling, First Time Tujhko Dekha’ in the special video, the “Chandralekha” word has been replaced by Alia Bhatt. And as the video comes to an end, we see a message that reads, “Love you Alia Bhatt, Sid and Jacky.”

What we cannot miss is the fact that the makers decided to choose Alia as the first celebrity to be tagged for this song. Now, we are waiting if Alia would have a reply to this sweet gesture by Sid and Jacky.

There were reports that Alia and Sidharth would be sharing the screen space yet again in Aashiqui 3, which would be directed by Mohit Suri. The actors have earlier shared the screen space in Kapoor and Sons, and debuted with each other in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Sid and Jacky are busy promoting their upcoming film A Gentleman. This film will feature Sidharth in a double role for the first time. While his one character is simple, the other one is a risk taker. The film also stars Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role.

