Reload actors Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez are bonding over a special friend. Watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s compatibility is giving some serious relationship goals to their fans. Their hot and naughty appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan got temperatures soaring. The two even left us excited about their upcoming film, Reload. And now, they are bonding yet again.

Sidharth met Jacqueline’s animal friend Arigato, a horse. The actor, who has joined Amateur Riding Club in Mumbai, is learning horse riding and has credited Jacqueline for spurring this interest in him. And soon after, Jacky also came over to cheer for her co-star and friend Sidharth. She shared a video in which she is feeding Arigato, and the 31-year-old actor is all excited about it.

Sid and Jacky wrapped up the shooting of their film Reload recently. The action drama is directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The film has been shot extensively in Miami. This is the second time the actors will share screen space after Brothers.

Reload, which was speculated to be a sequel to Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, is scheduled for August 25 release. Jacqueline will also appear in Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan. Meanwhile, Jacqueline turned heads for her hot photoshoot with Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The actor turned a bride for Harsh and the picture from the shoot makes us want to see this pair soon on the silver screen. Jacky also shared a behind the scene video of the shoot.

