Photo | Here’s proof to why Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez should totally start dating

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra were introduced to us as an on-screen couple in their upcoming film A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky, people have been going gaga about their chemistry, spontaneity and how they give perfect real-life couple vibes. The two are super busy with promotions of their film, which is scheduled for August 25th release, but their pictures totally make us want to say that they should seriously consider dating each other because not only would they make the hottest couple in the town, they would also give a good competition to other hotties too.

Recently, Jacqueline shared a picture of herself and Sidharth hugging each other, which will totally make you want to go ‘aww’ about it. The two, amid their promotional schedule in Mumbai, headed to Mumbai’s Central station for a photo-op. While Sidharth had already started posing, Jacqueline was busy talking to her fans online, through her Instagram account. But as soon as she saw her co-star, the actor rushed to him and photobombed his perfect poses.

As she was not able to climb the pillar, Sidharth lifted her up, which made both the actors’ fans fall head-over-heels for the kind of camaraderie they share. This video was shared as Jacqueline’s Instagram live stories.

And before they parted ways to promote their film in different countries, Sidharth also took Jacqueline on a ride in Mumbai, giving her a ‘Teri Galiyaan’ moment. During a live Facebook chat some time back, Sidharth had admitted that anybody would fall for Jacqueline as she is so lively, beautiful and always smiling. He has always been all praise for Jacky, and the female actor has no fewer words in praise of the handsome hunk.

Not just off-screen, Jacqueline and Sidharth have seriously upped the game of hotness quotient in their film too. In their songs, ‘Bandook Meri Laila’, ‘Baat Ban Jaaye’ and ‘Chandralekha’, Jacqueline and Sid were too hot to handle. Whether its them together in a single frame or both in different frames.

Well, while this might upset fans who love Alia and Sidharth’s pair, we are sure the ones who have been following Jacky and Sid closely wouldn’t disagree with us.

