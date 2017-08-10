Sidharth Malhotra’s gift to Jacqueline Fernandez will not only make Alia Bhatt jealous, but you too. See photos

Sidharth Malhotra gifted his A Gentleman co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez a beautiful bouquet for her birthday and this might get risky for him. Sidharth Malhotra gifted his A Gentleman co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez a beautiful bouquet for her birthday and this might get risky for him.

Friends are the family away from home. The bubbly girl of Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez will celebrate her 32nd birthday on August 11. And, the ‘sundar, susheel and risky’ Sidharth Malhotra made his A Gentleman co-actor and friend Jacqueline’s birthday even more special as he surprised her two days before her big day. After looking at the gift, we are all hearts for the gentleman that Sidharth is and wish everyone gets a friend like him.

Jacqueline, in her Instagram story, shared the photo of a lovely bouquet which had ‘Happy Birthday Jacqueline’ embossed on every single rose. As her co-actor Sidharth presented it to her, she looked all excited and was in awe of such an exquisite gift. The surprise brought a dazzling smile on Jacqueline’s face who is busy promoting her upcoming release A Gentleman with Sidharth. The onscreen couple is doing everything that takes to keep the buzz around their film alive. And every time they step out together, their sizzling chemistry is making it difficult for the onlookers to keep their eyes off them.

See photos of Sidharth Malhotra gifting a lovely bouquet to Jacqueline Fernandez.

A Gentleman which is about mistaken identity has Sidharth Malhotra playing a double role for the first time. Jacqueline seems to be a complete badass as in the posters she is seen holding guns in both her hands and looks like she is ready to kick butts. Apart from Sidharth and Jacqueline, the film also has Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role.

A Gentleman releases on August 25.

