Sidharth Malhotra envies Jacqueline Fernandez’s magic

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra said his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez never seemed stressed out on sets of A Gentleman, even when they shot some real tough scenes for the film. “It was lovely and easy to work with her. She makes everyone comfortable. The moment you meet Jacqueline there is no ice breaker moment required as she is warm and friendly person,” he said.

“We did tough and hectic schedules for this film but she was never stressed out I envy that. I wish I had that magic,”

Sidharth told reporters here at promotional event of the film. The Kick actress too was all praises for Sidharth.”This is our second film together after Brothers but we just had one scene together. This is the first time we share screen space together. It was great fun working with him, we got along well. It’s not that I am happy all the time. I am happy as I work with a good team.

“For the first time I worked with guns, it was exciting but it is very difficult. Action is my favourite genre and girls usually don’t get a chance to dabble into it.” The trailer of the film will be out on July 10, and the film itself will be released on August 25.

Indian-American director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. are together directing the film. The trailer of the film have the classic disco number ‘Baat ban jaye’ from the movie Qurbani. Sidharth Malhotra debuted with a leading role in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year.

