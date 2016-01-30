Sidharth Malhotra crosses 1 million mark on Instagram

Celebrating the landmark, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share his picture thanking his fans for all the love. Celebrating the landmark, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share his picture thanking his fans for all the love.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has reached a new milestone on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram with 1 million followers.

Sidharth, who is very active on social media, often shares his candid moments with his fans and stays connected with them.

Celebrating the landmark, the Student Of The Year actor took to Instagram to share his picture thanking his fans for all the love.

Sidharth, who recently represented India as the Brand Ambassador of New Zealand Tourism, is currently shooting for his upcoming projects Kapoor and Sons along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. He is also shooting for Nitya Mehra directorial Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif.

