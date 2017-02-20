Sidharth Malhotra attends dog show, Aftab Shivdesani walks the ramp with pets. See pics

Sidharth Malhotra attended the dog show. Sidharth Malhotra attended the dog show.

Celebrities — Jeetendra and Arbaaz Khan, among them — walked the ramp with their pets as part of Mumbai’s first Glam Dogs Show, a pets festival. The event was organised by Mukkti Foundation on Sunday in association with ‘Oh My Dog’ at the Home Guard Ground in Model Town and stars like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also attended the show.

Celebrities Aftab Shivdesani, Arbaaz and Jeetendra walked the ramp with their pets. Besides, politician Priya Dutt and cricketer Zaheer Khan joined their pets on the show.

At the ‘Dog Championship Show’ segment, dogs were given ‘Pet Fare Awards’ based on their breed, looks, friendly nature and health.

The evening started with a fashion show unveiling a wide range of beautiful collections by ace designer Archana Kochhar. One of the unique attractions of the fashion show was the graceful presence of adorable four-legged beauties.

The ramp was also dazzled by Armaan Malik, who walked the runway with his pet. Shaan not only walked with his pet but also sang his popular song “Chaar Kadam” from “PK”.

Dogs at the event were also given free vaccination by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sujata Thackeray, founder of Mukkti Foundation and Shankalp Sharma of “Oh My Dog” thanked every personality present there and supported the event showing their love and affection for animals.

They urged all everyone to do their bit to save life of abandon dogs and cats on streets.