Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh shooting for Aiyaary in London

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have together kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film Aiyaary in London. Sidharth, who was previously shooting for the film in India, took to Instagram to share a small video in which he can be seen walking on streets in London. Sidharth Malhotra is also waiting for the release for his upcoming film called A Gentleman alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Suniel Shetty which releases on August 25 this year. Its trailer was released on July 10.

“Walking to set #london #shoot #Aiyaary Sidharth Malhotra captioned the image. Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh also took to Twitter to share that she has finished shooting for “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru” and is now off to London for “Aiyaary” shoot. “It’s a Wrap for #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru super kicked about this one .. now onto #Aiyaary #fly #londoncalling #Traveller #workmode ” Rakul tweeted on Friday. Rakul Preet Singh is known for her work in Telugu films. She has also worked in several Tamil and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Yaariyan.

Aiyaary features Sidharth as an army officer along with Manoj Bajpayee. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for his critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The film will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is slated for a release on the Republic Day January 26, 2018.

