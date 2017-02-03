Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up the shooting of Reload, see pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline look stunning as they wrap up the shoot of Reload. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline look stunning as they wrap up the shoot of Reload.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up the shooting of Raj and Dk’s Reload yesterday. They looked super excited as they announced the news on social media and also posted some photos from the wrap party.

Sharing a post shoot picture in which Sid can also be spotted, Jackie wrote, “We’re on our way #reload #august25th”. She also put up an adorable picture with director DK writing, “Don’t think I forgot about you DK!! where did your hair go? “.

Even Sid took to Instagram to share his love for the film.

Jacqueline also shared a snippet from the party on Instagram where the team including Sidharth and directors Raj and Dk, show their crazy love for the film. There is talk, laughter, cheerful claps and of course, Jackie’s pout for all the selfies. She wrote, “6am 2nd Feb 2017 and we wrap our film Reload!! Only crazy love for this team #itsawrap #reload #august25.”

Here are Sidharth and Jacqueline’s pictures from the party:

The duo started shooting for the film last year in Miami. This is the second time they share screen space after Brothers. They also featured on a steamy episode of Koffee with Karan together to promote Reload in the latest season.

The film is set to be released on August 25.

