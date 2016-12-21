Latest News

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt spotted at airport. Are they back together? See pics

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt were said to be in a relationship. Then they allegedly broke up. Then they apparently had a patch up. Alia and Sidharth, can you clear up your relationship status once and for all?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 21, 2016 12:59 pm
alia bhatt, sidharth malhotra Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, please clear up your relationship status.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together at Mumbai airport recently and given their comfort level with each other, it doesn’t seem that their relationship is going through a sour phase, at least for now. The alleged couple was spotted laughing together, happy in each other’s company.

Just like it happens in Bollywood, the rumours about their break-up, patch-up and live-in have been too strong since the past few weeks. Every now and then, we have heard about their relationship coming to an end because of either their career or another woman in Sidharth’s life. But these pictures sort of put to rest to all gossip and give us a hint that everything is just normal.

Alia and Sidharth’s equation has always been one of the most speculated topics of B-Town. However,  both have been tight-lipped on their bond. The Dear Zindagi actor recently in an interview expressed her fondness towards her Kapoor and Sons co-star. Even on Bigg Boss 10, on being asked by Salman Khan, Alia chose Sidharth over so many other actors.

Look at some recent pictures of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra:

As quoted by Bollywoodlife.com, on being asked about her break-up with Sid, Alia said, “If you mean that he’s not in my life any longer, then that’s not true. He is still in my life. No broken ties. Sid will always be a good friend. He is actually more than a good friend. He is very close to me. So we just great friends.”

On the other hand, Sidharth has never been vocal about his bond with Alia. Well, they are a difficult couple to decode it seems. Meanwhile, the actors will be seen together in Aashiqui 3. Director Mohit Suri, who happens to be Alia’s cousin, has finally confirmed that she will play a singer in the romantic musical and Sidharth would be playing her love interest.

After debuting together in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Sid and Alia were seen in Kapoor and Sons, which went on to become a big hit of 2016.

