Sidharth Malhotra: Aiyaary will release on time

A week before its scheduled release, the makers of Aiyaary are yet to get a censor certificate but actor Sidharth Malhotra is hopeful that the film will hit the screens on time.

The actor was asked about the delay in getting the censor clearance during an event. “As far as I know, my producers are handling it and it is in the process. They have assured me the film is releasing on time. It is a production aspect and I have complete faith in my team,” Sidharth told PTI.

He was talking on the sidelines of the launch of a special Oppo Mobile edition in his name, the OPPO F5 Sidharth Edition”.

When contacted about the same, producer Jayantilal Gada, said, “There is no problem as such. The revising committee will see the film today. There is a screening being held today in Delhi. We are hopeful that the film will be cleared and release on February 9.”

Earlier sources had said that the movie was awaiting clearance from the censore board.

“Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, the Defense Ministry wants to review the film”, sources close to the development had said.

Aiyaary maker Neeraj Pandey is a master in the espionage thriller genre, as he has already proved his mettle with movies like Baby, Special 26, Rustom and A Wednesday.

The main plot of Aiyaary revolves around two army officers who hold drastically different views. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee play army officers, wherein the former shares a mentor-protege bond with the latter. The film also stars Rakul Preet, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra.

