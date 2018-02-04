Sidharth Malhotra: Better equipped now to handle various shades of emotion

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Aiyaary. Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Aiyaary.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra says he has matured and can emote better onscreen with his understanding of the craft after acting in 10 films. Sidharth, who hails from Delhi, started working in Bollywood in 2010 as an assistant director with filmmaker Karan Johar before making his debut as an actor in Student Of The Year in 2012.

Now, after eight years and 10 films, asked to look back, Sidharth says there is a certain growth that he has achieved as an actor.

“There is a certain sense of understanding of the craft that I have gained over all these films. I think, as an individual, I can feel the change of energy and confidence that I have from my debut film to the present time. Now, I am more equipped to handle various shades of emotions that I have earned from the experience of life,” Sidharth told IANS.

He went on to say, “I have been staying here in Mumbai for a long time now. I have seen life… experience counts. The more I worked, the more I understood how to translate emotion onscreen. My body language has improved in action sequences with every film; from Ek Villain to A Gentleman I have become more confident.”

The Hasee Toh Phasee star added, “Dance and music are important parts of our films and, earlier, I used to not enjoy dancing and lip syncing that much; I think now I have improved in that as well.” He will soon be seen in Aiyaary alongside National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking about his experience of working with him, Sidharth said, “When I asked him if he could share some of his knowledge with me, he took out time and (shared) acting tips. He is very nuanced with the craft.”

In the film, Sidharth is playing an Indian army officer Major Jai Bakshi who has an ideological difference with his mentor and senior Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Bajpayee. According to Sidharth, the tussle between these two people is the life of the story.

“You see, Jai trained under Singh and they had a great bonding. So, when two people who know each other in and out become enemies, it is thrilling to find out who wins the battle. Both of them know (each other’s) strength and weaknesses, so it is a very interesting watch.”

The cast of the film went on a promotional tour, visiting some Border Security Force (BSF) camps and also celebrating Republic Day at the Wagah border.

So, did he learn anything from the Indian Army?

“The resilience they have to deal with pressure is so commendable; there is no retake on the war field. They cannot afford to make any mistake and that makes them who they are; that is the reason why they are so respected. Thinking about their pressure, I feel our work stress is almost nothing,” said Sidharth.

Recalling an experience from the promotional tour, Sidharth shared, “I was staying in Kashmir, at a BSF camp, where they put me up in a fibreglass igloo which had a bedroom, bathroom — nice and portable. I really liked that and mentioned it to one of the jawans.

“He said, ‘Yes sir, just one con — if it is set on fire, you only have 60 sec to live or leave!’ so, yes, that is how the BSF and army risk their lives and protect us.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary also features Rakul Preet Singh, Adil Hussain, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. It is set to release on February 9.

