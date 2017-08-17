Video: Sidharth Malhotra’s action sequences are going to be the highlight of A Gentleman, here’s why

Sidharth Malhotra ups the scale of action in A Gentleman. Sidharth Malhotra ups the scale of action in A Gentleman.

Sidharth Malhotra proves that there is much more to A Gentleman beyond good looks, sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez and his double role. The actor shared a video in which he can be seen practicing some action moves, and totally killing it. So, it seems that after stealing hearts with his boy next door look, the actor is all set to prove his mettle in an action film.

It seems A Gentleman will mark a lot of firsts for Sidharth. This is for the first time that he will be sharing the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. The two share an amazing bond, in fact, after their appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, speculations were rife that the actors have something just beyond the bond of friends shared by co-stars. But no one can deny that every frame in which they appear together, they just set the screens on fire.

Jacqueline has taken the level of hotness up a notch. She looks her best in the film. Even Sidharth can be seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs in the beach party number, Baat Ban Jaaye. The actor has also rapped for Bandook Meri Laila song from the film.

Talking about his physical appearance and the workout he followed to gain the abs, Sidharth in an interview earlier said, “There is a lot of hard work and dedication that is put behind and the results are in front of all you. I make it a point to work out regularly, even during outdoor shoots. It does not necessarily need to be in the gym. While I was in London, I tried electrical musical simulation and I must say I enjoyed it a lot.”

The film is a Fox Star Studios production, starring Sidharth and Jacqueline Fernandez, and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.

