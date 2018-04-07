Sidharth Malhotra: I am very much enjoying all the perks that I get as a celebrity

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Vikram Batra’s biopic. Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Vikram Batra’s biopic.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has said he does not consider himself as someone exceptionally handsome. The 33-year-old actor was in the coastal state yesterday to participate in Goa Fest 2018, a gathering of advertising and marketing professionals.

Responding to a question on how does he go beyond his “good looks” as an actor, Sidharth said, “I think people love to see good faces on screen. I don’t consider myself as more than an average-looking guy. I don’t believe there is something exceptional in the way I look.”

The actor, however, said he is enjoying his celebrity status as he has worked hard to achieve the position he is in. “I lived a regular lifestyle 25 years running as much as I can. We work all our life to get this fame which we should enjoy. I am very much enjoying all the perks that I get as a celebrity,” he said

During a rapid-fire round, Sidharth gave a tongue-in-cheek reply on his “relationship status”. When asked whether he is single or committed, he said, “It depends on who is asking it.”.

While on the work front, Sidharth is currently prepping up for Vikram Batra biopic. Talking about the film, the Aiyaary actor said, “We want to work properly on the story. It is not a fictitious story that I want to jump into it. I hope whenever the film comes out the family is happy and proud. This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army.”

“I have started training in a way by going to border areas, meeting BSF jawans, seeing their lifestyle, discipline and training. So in my own head the little bit of homework has started by observing people”, he added.

