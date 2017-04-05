Siddharth Roy Kapur believes wife Vidya Balan has a violent streak

Vidya Balan’s next film Begum Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji’s critically acclaimed Bengali outing Rajkahini. Vidya Balan’s next film Begum Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji’s critically acclaimed Bengali outing Rajkahini.

Vidya Balan says her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur believes she has a violent streak. The actor also said that she did the forthcoming period drama Begum Jaan as she wanted to find a way to vent her anger.

She spoke about the film and her relationship with Siddharth during a chat show “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2” along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The episode will go on air on Zoom on Saturday, read a statement from the channel.

When the show’s host asked Vidya about the kind of anger she shows in the film, Vidya said: “I wanted to unleash that part of me and all it took was a conversation with Bhatt saab on a flight. We were promoting ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ so, I told him that I wanted to give an expression to my anger, I have a lot of anger.”

The actor added: “The long and short of it is that he came to me with ‘Begum Jaan’…But to actually give vent to that kind of anger, aggression, wasn’t easy. But it was fun, once you break the limits, it was a lot of fun. It’s so freeing. Siddharth believes that I do have a violent streak.”

Begum Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji’s critically acclaimed Bengali outing Rajkahini. The film sees Vidya play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the country’s partition in 1947.

The film, produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, is set to release on April 14.

