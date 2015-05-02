Siddhanth Kapoor injured during ‘Bombairiya’ shoot

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who will be seen vrooming around on a pink scooter in his next film “Bombairiya”, met with an accident while shooting for a chase sequence.

But the actor went ahead to complete the scene and says that the incident brought him closer to his reel character.

“Accidents happen on sets all the time, but I didn’t want the schedule to go to waste. The scooter is an extension of my character in the film and this accident has actually managed to forge a real relationship between me and my ride,” Siddhanth said in a statement.

According to a source, Siddhanth, who is playing the role of a courier boy in the film, hurt himself while filming a scene where he had to escape at high speed.

“He managed a stunt on day two of shoot and wanted to give it another go. This time, some loose concrete made the bike slide and part company with the actor,” said a source.

Directed by Pia Sukanya, the film is an ode to Mumbai.

Siddhanth’s dedication left Sukanya quite impressed.

“I was scared out of my wits when I saw the accident happen. It was weird how Siddhanth was actually pacifying and telling me that he will be alright when I should have been doing that for him. His energy and dedication is such an asset to the film,” Sukanya said.

The film is being produced by India-born British producer Michael Ward.

