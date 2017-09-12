Always wanted to be part of films that matter: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi’s next is Zoo, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Shweta Tripathi’s next is Zoo, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Excited for the world premiere of her next film ‘Zoo’ — entirely shot on an iPhone 6 — at the Busan Film Festival, actor Shweta Tripathi, says experimental cinema was always her cup of tea.

‘Zoo’, directed by Shlok Sharma and produced by Anurag Kashyap, is selected for ‘A window on Asian Cinema’ category at the Busan Festival to be held in October.

The film, also featuring Shashank Arora, explores lives of teenagers who are drug addicts.

Talking about it, Shweta said in a statement: “I always wanted to be a part of films which matter and being rewarded by getting recognition from a festival like Busan is something I as an actor work for primarily.

“I always wanted to be part of experimental cinema and this film gives me exactly that.”

The ‘Masaan’ actress had last collaborator with Sharma and Kashyap for ‘Haraamkhor’, which was a critically acclaimed film and was also screened at a few film festivals.

“Shlok is a director who gave me my first feature film I shot, but unfortunately it was stuck for various reasons and then he wanted to make another film with me.

“We started shooting immediately after ‘Haraamkhor’ released. I like being part of films which set new trends and this being the first film to be shot on an iPhone was very interesting,” she added.

On her character in ‘Zoo’, she said: “I play Misha Mehta, an urban girl addicted to drugs and who is trapped in her house because she blames herself for an accident which happened a few years back.

“In order to escape those emotions, she gets trapped with her thoughts and finds solace in drugs.”

“This role for me was completely different from ‘Masaan‘ and ‘Haraamkhor’ and that’s what drew me to it.”

