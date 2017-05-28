Shweta Tiwari’s daughter to debut opposite Darsheel Safary

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Chaudhary might debut with Darsheel Safary. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Chaudhary might debut with Darsheel Safary.

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari says her daughter, Palak is set to make her Bollywood debut and is in talks for few projects. Shweta’s daughter Palak is likely to make her acting debut with a film titled Quickie opposite Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame, industry sources said.

“Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon,” Shweta told PTI.

The 36-year-old Shweta, has featured in popular TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Parvarrish and also Begusarai where she had played the role of Bindiya.

Shweta Tiwari also won one of the seasons of reality show Bigg Boss, season 4. She won around 10 million as the prize money. She also participated in the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Shweta also appeared in a 2014 Pakistani romance drama, and television series with thirty episodes that was created and directed by Syed Faisal Bukhari. He was also the director of the top grossing film Bhai Log.

Darsheel Safary had won everyone’s heart as a dyslexic child in the emotional Aamir Khan movie, Taare Zameen Par which had released in 2007. As a young actor, he had won several awards for his performance. The famous critic, Taran Adarsh had written for the movie that”Taare Zameen Par belongs to Master Darsheel Safary. A performance that makes the best of performances pale in comparison. A performance that deserves brownie points. A performance that’ll always come first on your mind the moment someone mentions Taare Zameen Par. A performance that’s impeccable, flawless and astounding. A performance that moves you and makes you reflect on your growing years. A performance that merits a special award!”

(With inputs from PTI)

