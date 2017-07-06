Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was a stunner at the Zee Gold Awards and her latest photos prove why she is Bollywood ready

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak’s recent appearance at the Zee Gold Awards can also be called her red carpet debut as she was simply a head turner. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak’s recent appearance at the Zee Gold Awards can also be called her red carpet debut as she was simply a head turner.

Shweta Tiwari has been a charmer since her Kasautii Zindagi Kay days. She has entertained us on television with a number of roles over the years and made a name for herself with her hard work. Now when her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is prepping up for her Bollywood debut soon, we just love to see her latest pictures and wonder how beautifully Shweta has well passed her confidence to her daughter, ensuring that Palak emerges as a good actor. Palak’s recent appearance at the Zee Gold Awards can also be called her red carpet debut as she was simply a head turner.

Recently, Palak along with her actor mother Shweta and her father Abhinav Kohli graced the Gold Awards ceremony. A mother of two, Shweta looked stunning as always but her teenage daughter Palak Tiwari caught all the attention. Palak choose a black mermaid styled evening gown for this red carpet appearance, and she looked extremely gorgeous. Palak has been hitting headlines post the confirmation news of her making an acting debut with a film titled Quickie opposite Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame.

Well Palak’s recent clicks and also other photos which she shares on her social media account speak a loud that she is totally Bollywood ready. The teenager has inherited the best of mommy Shweta’s looks and charm. Her pictures with Shweta are what we have seen all these years. But now she is grown and all set to make the world her fan. On her Bollywood debut, Shweta recently confirmed, “Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon.”

Scroll on to see the recent pictures of promising young actor Palak’s here.

This all grown up girl is poised and extremely elegant. Palak often shares pictures with her little brother Reyansh too. Palak’s mother Shweta was married to Raja Choudhury at the age of 18, and she was with her husband for 9 years. Later they divorced and she married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.

The 36-year-old Shweta has featured in popular TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Parvarrish and also Begusarai where she had played the role of Bindiya. Shweta Tiwari also won the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss. She took home around Rs 10 million as prize money. She also participated in the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

