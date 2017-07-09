Shweta Bachchan writes on how people mistake her as sister of daughter Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan shares her experiences too

Shweta Bachchan writes, “I wear distressed jeans and watch YouTube videos on contouring. When we travel abroad together, people mistake my daughter and me for sisters — I love telling them my age, my daughter is cringing, jabbing me in the ribs and asking me to ‘calm down’.” Shweta Bachchan writes, “I wear distressed jeans and watch YouTube videos on contouring. When we travel abroad together, people mistake my daughter and me for sisters — I love telling them my age, my daughter is cringing, jabbing me in the ribs and asking me to ‘calm down’.”

Shweta Bachchan is in her 40s and she has a teenage daughter too. But all the time we see her at events, she has also walked the ramp for friends in the industry and we find her super gorgeous. Well, alike father Amitabh Bahchan she too has some traits for writing and thus she is happy to pen various life experiences of hers. The latest one she wrote grabbed our attention as she revealed a few facts about her daughter Navya Naveli, mentioned mother Jaya Bachchan and all this is shared by father Amitabh Bachchan too, as he re-tweeted the very column of Shweta Bachchan in his Twitter account.

Shweta in a celebrity column for DNA wrote about, ‘female midlife crises’ and said, “Well into my 40s, I’m still wading in the shallow end, not deep enough to start worrying about hot flashes and sweats, but I know it’s well within my reach, I start thinking if I’m going through something or the other. By the time I am home, I’m convinced. If there is a “female midlife crises” I am in the throes of it.”

But more than this what took our attention was when she wrote, “Symptomatic of a midlife crises, could very well be. In my head, I’m as vibrant as a 16 year old, delusional, yes, do I want to change it? Absolutely not! I wear distressed jeans and watch YouTube videos on contouring. When we travel abroad together, people mistake my daughter and me for sisters — I love telling them my age, my daughter is cringing, jabbing me in the ribs and asking me to ‘calm down’.” Oh! that is so much similar to what all young girls and their still young looking moms do!

The best line she writes is, “Act your age, not your waist size; for the first time in so many years I don’t care about the waist size, so no! Keep your advice to yourself! I don’t want to be young (who wants to go back to being at odds with yourself and the world desperate for acceptance) nor am I fighting my age, I’m just embracing myself and what better time than now? Imagine shaking off all that old restrictive ill-fitting skin, that’s what middle age is like — a brand new old you.”

She also wrote, “A few years ago, my mother stopped dying her hair and has gracefully gone grey. At 40, after half a lifetime of being too unsure of myself and too scared of what my mother would think, I decided I’m going to throw in some blondes into mine.”

Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they have two children, a daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and a son, Agastya Nanda. Despite Navya Naveli’s lineage – grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, uncle Abhishek and aunt Aishwarya Rai – her ambition is unknown to the public. Though there are often reports of her being inclined towards a career in Bollywood. Although, Shweta once told, “I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don’t think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd