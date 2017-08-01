Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana has erectile dysfunction. Can he reveal this to Bhumi Pednekar? Watch video

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have once again come up with an unusual love story. Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have once again come up with an unusual love story.

A simple boy Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) falls for a girl next door Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar). They experience the golden period of courtship before marriage but then something happens which changes the course of their life. This is what we comprehend from the recently released trailer of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Ayushmann and Bhumi, who redefined Bollywood romance in their film Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, have once again come up with an unusual love story which will surely leave you with laughter, and also address an issue which many consider a taboo in the society.

Maintaining the thin line between vulgar humour and slapstick comedy, the makers of the film have managed to bring forth the problem of sexual disorders in a humorous yet decent manner. The punch lines and the symbolicism used are spot on and the trailer has everything to make movie lovers wait for this one. The one moment of the trailer which we found really amusing is when Bhumi’s mother in the film explains her the significance of the wedding night while narrating her the quintessential childhood tale of Alibaba and Chalees Chor.

Watch the trailer here.

The film, a remake of hit Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, is a story a husband and wife who are coming to terms with the former’s erectile dysfunction. Well, this is not the first time that Ayushmann has opted for something out of the box. His debut film Vicky Donor also was an unconventional story of a sperm donor.

Directed by RS Prasanna, who also helmed the original, the film produced by Aanand L. Rai will hit the theaters on September 1. Now whether it will get a ‘shubh’ welcome in the hearts of movie buffs or not, only time will tell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd