Shubh Mangal Savdhaan song Rocket Saiyyan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar take you inside a desi wedding. Watch video

After being a sperm donor in his debut movie Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana is now suffering from erectile dysfunction in RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. We were introduced to a simple boy Mudit played by Ayushmann Khurrana and his love interest Sugandha aka Bhumi Pednekar in the trailer of the movie which was released a few days back. And now Ayushmann and his second-time co-actor Bhumi has shared the first song from their movie titled “Rocket Saiyyan” on their social media accounts.

The song crooned by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya and Tanishk Bagchi takes us closer to Ayushmann’s character who is always in a hurry. Also, we are taken on a journey from Mudit and Sugandha’s courtship to their marriage. As the video of the song plays, we witness the must-do ritual of today’s marriages, the dreamy pre-wedding shoot at picturesque locales. And don’t miss them rehearsing for the sangeet ceremony.

Watch the video of the song here: http://erosnow.com/music/watch/1060518/shubh-mangal-saavdhan/6828307/exclusive—rocket-saiyyan

Composed by Tanishk-Vayu, “Rocket Saiyyan” has the lyrics which are an antithesis of the movie’s lead character Mudit (Ayushmann) who suffers from a sexual disorder but cannot talk about it to family or friends as discussing it is considered a taboo in the society. Though initially, we see Bhumi standing up for her love but by the end of the video we see tension building up between Ayushmann and Bhumi.

Watch| Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer here

The trailer of this Tamil remake of Kalyana Samayal Saadham by RS Prasanna, who has helmed this one, too created waves among the movie buffs and Bollywood celebrities alike. It crossed 7 million views in just two days of its release.

Produced by Aanand L. Rai, the film will hit the theaters on September 1.

