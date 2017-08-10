Shubh Mangal Savdhaan song Kanha: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s song is all about romance wrapped in humour

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan song Kanha: Everything about this song featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is beautiful. Shubh Mangal Savdhaan song Kanha: Everything about this song featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is beautiful.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar cannot get any better. This we say after listening to the first romantic number from the movie titled “Kanha”. The song is all about the budding romance between the lead couple Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi) and their sweet little nothings.

The first kiss with the helmet coming in between, eating the not so scrumptious food cooked by Bhumi, fighting for his lady love when a man tries to tease and loving her with all his heart, Ayushmann’s gestures will melt any woman’s heart for sure. Also, there is underlying humour in almost every visual of the song which leaves a sweet smile on your face by the time the video ends.

Watch full Kanha song here: http://erosnow.com/music/watch/1060518/shubh-mangal-saavdhan/6829596/exclusive—kanha

The song composed by Tanishk Bagchi-Vayu has the ear soothing voice of singer Shashaa who has given us chartbusters like “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”, “The Humma Song” and “Baarish” among others. The first few seconds of the two-and-a-half-minute song will leave you hooked to it and will make you play it on loop.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie brings forth the plight of a couple when one of them suffers from a sexual disorder. Going by the trailer and the two songs of the movie, “Rocket Saiyyan” and “Kanha”, one can say that the film has a dominant freshness factor to it and the makers of the film have maintained the thin line between vulgar humour and slapstick comedy.

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan releases on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd