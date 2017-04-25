Shubh Mangal Savdhaan: Bhumi Pednekar’s transformation, Ayushmann Khurrana’s erectile dysfunction make this film special

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back to give us another impressive performance. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back to give us another impressive performance.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the hit jodi from Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, are back yet again with their film, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The actors shared a still from their film and urged their fans to stand up for love. Going by the look of the film, we can surely say that it is yet another relatable story of a couple but with a twist.

Earlier, we had reported that the story of the film revolves around a husband and wife who are coming to terms with the former’s erectile dysfunction. For Ayushmann, who rose to fame with Vicky Donor, such out-of-the-box stories have always worked in his favour, and this could be another feather in his cap. Bhumi and Ayushmann’s compatibility is something one can vouch for. Their last outing, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, gained a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the audience. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Bhumi’s third film post her debut. She would also appear in Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign.

Bhumi’s physical transformation is also something that has grabbed the eyeballs. In an interview with HT City she said, “The toughest [part] has been the wait between my first and second films, when I was knocking off my weight. It took me about a year to get it off. I was impatient to go back to acting.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by Tamil filmmaker RS Prasanna and will release on September 1. After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi and Ayushmann were signed on for a film titled Manmarziyan but things did not work out and the project was shelved. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy promoting his upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, along with Parineeti Chopra.

