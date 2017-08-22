Shubh Mangal Saavdhan song Laddoo: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are trying new tricks to handle Mudit’s problems

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan song Laddoo: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are dealing with ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’ in this new song. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan song Laddoo: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are dealing with ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’ in this new song.

After giving fans a romantic number with Kanha, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have come out with “Laddoo”, a fun, quirky number in the voice of Mika Singh. And it is all about Ayushmann aka Mudit trying to cope up with the fact that he suffers from erectile dysfunction and trying out new tricks to solve the problem.

Penned and composed by Tanishk-Vayu, the lyrics are off-beat but work well with Mika’s beautiful voice. While Ayushmann and Bhumi were seen whispering sweet-nothings in “Kanha”, this song is picturized after the two realise Mudit’s problem. And while Sugandha is fretting over Mudit’s inability to have children, he is busy consulting ‘babas’. But even this is not able to fetter their love. Still, Mudit manages to steal a glance at Sugandha and looks like, that is all that he needs.

The video starts with Sugandha asking if Mudit has told anybody, his family, friends about his impotency and obviously he hasn’t. Impotency and erectile dysfunction are not openly discussed in India and looks like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is going to explore that very facet of the society.

Watch Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s Laddoo song here: http://erosnow.com/music/watch/1060518/shubh-mangal-saavdhan/6830060/exclusive—laddoo

While Bhumi and Ayushmann’s pairing was loved in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, let’s see if they can weave the magic once again with this RS Prasanna film. Going by the trailer and the songs of the movie, “Rocket Saiyyan”, “Kanha” and “Laddoo”, we can bet that the film will have a quirky quotient added to it and the makers of the film have touched upon serious issues without resorting to vulgar humour.

Shaadi ke laddoo khane nikle the, 💑yaha toh humarein hi dil ke laddoo bant gaye! 😛#LaddooSong out now! @psbhumi http://t.co/EVdBKLG9IO — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 22, 2017

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is slated for a September 1 release.

