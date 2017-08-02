Shubh Mangal Saavdhan producer Aanand L Rai: I think we will get a U/A certificate

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan producer in hopes of getting a U/A certificate. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan producer in hopes of getting a U/A certificate.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan producer Aanand L Rai says the movie touches upon erectile dysfunction and premarital sex, but they have tried to keep it “clean” and the team is expecting a U/A certification for the film. Asked if he is worried about the censor certificate the film will get, given the subject of the movie, Rai told the media here on Tuesday: “We tried to keep the film as clean as possible, keeping the subject in mind… as long as the subject was allowed. But so far, till the trailer, we have not faced any issue.”

“I think we will get a U/A certificate and it is a family entertainer… We did not use any double meaning dialogues for creating something.”

Recently at the trailer launch of the film, director RS Prasanna shared that the movie’s idea came into being when he realised that sex, in India, talking about sex is a taboo but everyone accepts its importance.

“The germ of this concept came when I got married. I was about to get married to my girlfriend of four years. Just a day before our wedding, suddenly my uncles, aunts and everybody who I respected and hid adult stuff from, they all started coming to me and starting talking about adult stuff. I remember my uncles, aunties saying that now you will have a lot of scented candles. So, that was the germ of the idea that in India, we do talk about sex and we have lot of sex. We just don’t talk about it, that’s all,” Prasanna said.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. It is releasing on September 1.

