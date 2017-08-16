Shubh Mangal Saavdhan new poster: While Ayushmann Khurrana is bored, Bhumi Pednekar is playing with fairy lights

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan: First poster looks intriguing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan: First poster looks intriguing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The new poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is out and it has got us all excited. While Ayushmann aka Mudit is staring with boredom at the camera, Bhumi aka Sugandha is playing with fairy lights.

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “100 watt bulb se bhi zyada electric hai सुगंधा ki smile. 💡😊#ShubhMangalSaavdhan’s 2nd poster! 😍💕@psbhumi @aanandlrai @krishikalulla.” Even Bhumi posted, “मुदित it’s time to stand up for love, ab toh smile kar do! 💕😊#ShubhMangalSaavdhan’s 2nd poster! @ayushmannk @aanandlrai @krishikalulla.”

Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie explores the plight of a husband suffers from erectile dysfunction. And going by the trailer and the songs “Rocket Saiyyan” and “Kanha”, one can say that the film has a dominant freshness factor added to it while the makers of the film have maintained that there is a fine line between vulgar humour and slapstick comedy. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases on September 1.

At the trailer launch of the film, RS Prasanna said, “The germ of this concept came when I got married. I was about to get married to my girlfriend of four years. Just a day before our wedding, suddenly my uncles, aunts and everybody who I respected and hid adult stuff from, they all started coming to me and starting talking about adult stuff. I remember my uncles, aunties saying that now you will have a lot of scented candles. So, that was the germ of the idea that in India, we do talk about sex and we have lot of sex. We just don’t talk about it, that’s all.”

The trailer of this Tamil remake of Kalyana Samayal Saadham too was well received by fans and critics alike.

