Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna’s next to be ‘controversial’

Director RS Prasanna’s latest film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is being hailed for tackling the issue of erectile dysfunction and now director R S Prasanna says he already has an idea for his next, which will be on a ‘controversial’ topic.

The director says during one of the meetings with producer Aanand L Rai, who backed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he narrated a new idea and is set to begin work on it very soon.

In an interview to PTI, Prasanna says, “I am more greedy to tell a lot of different stories. Nothing is fixed as such, but yes, in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I have explored what it is to be a man, in the next, which I have in mind, I am taking it to another level.

“It (the next film) will have the same humour, relatability, honesty, which is tough. It will also have a very controversial subject, which I believe should not be controversial but talked about openly. But it has got nothing

to do with sex,” the director adds.

The director says Rai loved the idea too but nothing is official yet. “This is something we have been discussing, though not actively. He (Rai) really loves it. This is something which really resonates with me a lot now.”

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan has been received well by the audience, and has been performing decently at the box office after its release last week. The film opened to critical acclaim too, and the interesting way the subject of erectile dysfunction has been covered in this film has got audience giving the film a thumbs up.

(With inputs from PTI)

