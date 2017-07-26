Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Anand L Rai brings Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar together again. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar welcomes you to crazy love story. Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar welcomes you to crazy love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana has always found success with offbeat films. The actor, who struck gold at the box office with his film Vicky Donor, is back to talk about sperms, but with a different angle. In his next film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor will be tackling the issue of erectile dysfunction and how it brings changes to his family life. While Ayushmann will be narrating the story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction, it is Bhumi Pednekar who plays his on-screen love.

While nothing much has been revealed about the story, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, talking about how his and Bhumi’s characters are not cool or hot like Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. In fact, they represent stories of many normal people. He wrote, “मैं aur मेरी Sugandha aa rahe hai aapke जीवन में karne #ShubhMangalSaavdhan!” Ayushmann also revealed that the makers would be sharing the trailer of the film on August 1.

Ayushmann and Bhumi’s on-screen chemistry was one of the highlights of their film Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, which also marked Bhumi’s debut in the film industry. Now, their fans can expect somewhat similar experience on the screen yet again. The movie, which is a remake of hit Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, will be directed by RS Prasanna, who also helmed the original. It will be produced by Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is prepping up for promotions of Bareilly Ki Barfi, while Bhumi is promoting her second film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

