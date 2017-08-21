Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar pick laddoos over biscuits. Here’s why. Watch video

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ladoos or biscuits? Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar find out in new song teaser. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ladoos or biscuits? Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar find out in new song teaser.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming release, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is making all kinds of right noise with its quirky promos and fun songs. And this time, we got our hands on a teaser for their yet-to-be-released song, “Laddoo” and looks like it is going to be as delicious as the sweet itself.

Posting the video, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “Biscuits let me down, hopefully laddoos won’t! #LaddooSong out tomorrow. ☺ @ErosNow @psbhumi @rs_prasanna @krishikalulla @aanandlrai.” Bhumi Pednekar also tweeted, “Who needs biscuits, when you can have a laddoo? 😋😉#LaddooSong out tomorrow. @ErosNow @ayushmannk @aanandlrai @krishikalulla @rs_prasanna.” Producer Krishka Lulla also tweeted, “Guys, get ready to enjoy a fun & entertaining song! 😀 #LaddooSong from my movie #ShubhMangalSaavdhan will be out tomorrow on @ErosNow!.”

In the teaser, Ayushmann and Bhumi (Mudit and Sugandha) can be seen goofing around in a fun conversation around ladoos and biscuits. And just like most of us, they prefer ladoos over biscuits, more so, because biscuits don’t suit Mudit. It also gives a short glimpse of the song too. Sung by Mika Singh and penned by Tanishk – Vayu, it looks like the track is going to be an interesting take on the so-called ‘Shaadi Ka Ladoo.’ Guess, we will have to wait till tomorrow to find out.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan explores the nuances of a couple, where the guy suffers from erectile dysfunction. While Bhumi and Ayushmann were loved in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, let’s see if they can weave magic once again with this RS Prassanna film.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which is a Tamil remake of Kalyana Samayal Saadham, was well received by fans and critics alike. The film releases on September 1.

