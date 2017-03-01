Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting in Delhi, see pics

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks second film of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks second film of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back to recreate their onscreen romance with their new film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film is being shot in Delhi and a glimpse from the Muhurat shot was shared by producer Aanand L Rai. Ayushmann too shared the first look of the film with Bhumi and wrote, “Taking off to Delhi for a joyride called Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, rolling tomorrow.” Bhumi also seems pretty excited about the project.

The movie, which is a remake of hit Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, will be directed by RS Prasanna, who also helmed the original.

When Bhumi and Ayushmann came together onscreen for the first time, their compatibility was loved by their fans. Their film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, took us back the 90’s romance and its old school music was given by ace music director Anu Malik. In fact, for Bhumi, the film was nothing less than extraordinary because it was her debut in the film industry. Her de-glam character fetched her numerous awards as the Best Debutant of the year.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks the second project of Ayushmann and Bhumi. Earlier there were reports that the two would appear in Manmarziyan directed by Sharat Katariya, but the project reportedly got shelved after the first schedule.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is also prepping up for the release of her film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Ayushmann has two projects in loop, Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kriti Sanon and Meri Pyari Bindu with Parineeti Chopra.

