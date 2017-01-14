Shruti Haasan to recreate ‘Raanjha Raanjha’ from Raavan with AR Rahman

A. R. Rahman to sing with Shruti Hassan on MTV Unplugged. A. R. Rahman to sing with Shruti Hassan on MTV Unplugged.

Actor Shruti Haasan has sung a recreated version of ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ from Raavan along with Academy award winner A R Rahman. Shruti says singing the song, originally sung by Rekha Bharadwaj for the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer, was a gratifying experience.

She lent her voice for the song at the Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6. “As a singer and musician, I enjoy challenging myself to push the boundaries and keep trying to do something new. The song ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ is an unconventional choice for me I would think, especially in a setup like Unplugged,” Shruti said in a statement.

“But when it came from Rahman Sir, who I’ve looked up to, I knew I had to just flow with it. Singing live and keeping up with an entire orchestra was incredibly exciting and extremely gratifying,” she added.

The actor, who will soon turn 31, said she cherished singing with the Tamasha composer as he is “one of my biggest musical influences.” Rahman will perform on songs like ‘Enna Sona’, ‘Mann Chaand Re’, ‘Aise Na Dekho’ and ‘Tu Hai’ from Mohenjo Daro. The episode airs tonight.

On the acting front, Shruti is prepping up for her upcoming film, Behen Hogi Teri. Directed by Ajay K Pannalal and backed by Amul Mohan, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao. Shruti, who has acted in Hindi films like D Day, Welcome Back and Gabbar is Back, says the film tries to show a side of romance which is important to revisit. Apart from that, Shruti will be seen sharing screen space with Haasan for the first time in Sabaash Naidu.