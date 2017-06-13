Shruti Haasan screens Behen Hogi Teri for father Kamal Haasan, friends

Behen Hogi Teri star Shruti Haasan will spend a couple of days more with her father before heading to London to give finishing touches to her musical collaboration. Behen Hogi Teri star Shruti Haasan will spend a couple of days more with her father before heading to London to give finishing touches to her musical collaboration.

Actress Shruti Haasan screened her latest Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, in which she teamed up with actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time, for her father Kamal Haasan and some close friends. “I was glad to show the film to dad and my close friends (on Monday) back home in Chennai. My dad has always been my biggest critic and he’s always given me the best advice with life and with my craft as an actor. I’m happy everyone enjoyed the film and my performance,” Shruti said in a statement.

Shruti will spend a couple of days more with her father before heading to London to give finishing touches to her musical collaboration. In the Ajay K Pannalal-directorial, Shruti who is playing Binny Arora. She earlier spoke at length about this project, walking out of Sanghamitra and working with father Kamal Haasan in Saabash Naidu.

On being asked about, is Behen Hogi Teri promote stalking, she said, “Not at all. If you see the film, you’ll understand. The trailer also shows Rajkummar Rao’s character Gattu as ‘cultured launda’ (cultured man). He says that, ‘Listen, I like you. Now, what do we do?’ Gattu is not saying, ‘Main ladki ko 10 din tak follow karunga, phir ladki pat jayegi’ (He is not hitting on a girl). And if Binny would have said, ‘chal nikal le (get lost)’ probably then it might have been the case of stalking.”

Indianexpress review Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The premise of this film reminded me of a delicious near-forgotten jungle saying, which means, brother by day, lover by night. This phrase has deep meaning in a certain kind of North Indian ethos where the ‘ ladkiyon-ko-taadne-waley-mohalle-ke-lafangey’ was kept in check with that awful threat of a thread on the wrist: if a girl made you her `rakhi brother’, all dreams of becoming anything else were instantly dashed.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App