Jackie Shroff talks about his experience shooting the 1983 Hero as a huge Dev Anand fan

Jackie Shroff says he has been a big fan of late actor Dev Anand. At a special ‘meet and greet’ held on Sunday at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema in Fort for the re-premiere of Jackie’s classic film Khalnayak, Shroff shared some of his fondest memories of shooting with filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed the film.

“I’m a huge Dev Anand fan. When we were filming for Hero, my dialogue delivery would come out in Devji’s style. At that time, Subhash sir would remind me that I am supposed to sound more like Shatrughan Sinha, not Devji,” Jackie said in a statement. “I am very happy that our film Khalnayak is being re-premiered at India’s largest screen. I wish I could watch my favourite song from the movie “Der se aana jaldi jaana” once again,” Jackie added. Hero is a 1983 film directed by Subhash Ghai, in which Jackie Shroff played the lead role which was also named Jackie. The movie has been instrumental in making the way for Jackie’s stardom.

The 60-year-old actor had recently featured in a short film titled Khujli which also stars Neena Gupta. The 15-minute film, produced by Terribly Tiny Talkies, narrates the story of a middle aged couple who try to rekindle their sex life. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, the short film highlighted the importance of open-minded discussion not just about physical intimacy, but also about all avenues of a sexual relationship.

Jackie’s son, Tiger Shroff is busy with his upcoming release Munna Michael opposite Nidhhi Agerwal and father Jackie also sent his blessings to his son while sharing the trailer of Munna Michael on Twitter. He wrote, “Bless ya boy @iTIGERSHROFF,”.

