Shriya Saran ties the knot with Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai: Reports

Actor Shriya Saran, last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, has reportedly tied the knot with Russian entrepreneur and tennis player Andrei Koscheev. According to Mid-Day, Shriya, who has also acted in several Tamil and Telugu films, got married on March 12 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai. Present at the ceremony were close friends and family.

Shriya Saran made her debut in the film industry with Telugu film Ishtam in 2001 and went on to work in many regional films like Sivaji, Tagore, Manam and others. She made her debut in Hindi cinema in the year 2003 with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza starrer Tujhe Meri Kasam. Her last Bollywood outing was as Ajay Devgn’s wife in 2015 thriller Drishyam.

A few days back, Shriya’s mother denied the rumours of her daughter’s wedding. “No, it’s all rumours that keep resurfacing. She has to attend her friend’s wedding in Rajasthan and had ordered clothes and jewellery for it. In fact, she has to attend both, a relative’s and a friend’s wedding this month and in March. That’s probably why this has gone viral,” she was quoted as saying.

Shriya Saran is currently awaiting the release of Gayathri where she shares the screen with Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu. She also has Naragasooran opposite Aravind Swamy and Tadka with Nana Patekar. Directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N’ Pepper. Apart from these, the actor also has the Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

