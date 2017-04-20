Shreya Ghoshal spends a musical evening with Sachin Tendulkar. See pic

Shreya Ghoshal’s fan girl moment was captured in this picture with Sachin Tendulkar. Shreya Ghoshal’s fan girl moment was captured in this picture with Sachin Tendulkar.

Shreya Ghoshal still cannot believe that she spent a beautiful evening with this star. The popular playback singer took to her Instagram page to share a family portrait style picture of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, music composer Shantanu Moitra, stand up comic Vikram Sathaye, actor Saiyami Kher and other friends.

Shreya seems to be in shock that she got to spend a time with master blaster and the others and wrote, “This really happened!! A beautiful musical evening with the one and only @sachintendulkar and #anjalitendulkar Their humility is so endearing. @swanandkirkire @vikramsathaye @moitrashantanu @shiladitya @saiyami @sharivanaik It did really happen!!”

Well, seeing as she is a big fan of the cricketer, this is not so surprising. Shreya’s fan girl moment is, in fact, adorable. Sachin had also shared a picture on his official Instagram page and said, “Recently, we spent a magical evening with good friends. The night was filled with music that spanned decades and crossed the boundaries of language, remembering lyrical classics in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and more. Thanks for a night to remember, Shreya Ghoshal, Shantanu Moitra, Swanand Kirkire, Saiyami Kher and Vikram Sathaye.”

Also watch | Remember when Shah Rukh Khan dressed up like Sachin Tendulkar? Before Sachin: A Billion Dreams, watch this throwback video

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher also said, “This was truly very special. The least to say :) Thankyou @sachintendulkar @vikramsathaye @shreyaghoshal @swanandkirkire @lelesunandan @shiladitya @sharivanaik

#sachintendulkar #music #cricket #food #memorable.”

The cricketer who is looking forward to the release of his biopic titled Sachin, A Billion Dreams has been receiving wishes from the Indian film fraternity. From superstar Rajinikanth to Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, the film fraternity is waiting for this film eagerly. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on May 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd