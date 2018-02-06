Shree Narayan Singh to helm film on ‘Milkman of India’ Dr. Verghese Kurien

Verghese Kurien was also known as the ‘Milkman of India’. Verghese Kurien was also known as the ‘Milkman of India’.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh has been roped in to helm a Hindi movie on Dr. Verghese Kurien, the man who brought about the milk revolution in the country.

The social drama is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. It has acquired the film rights for the book “I Too Had A Dream”, which chronicles the life of Kurien, who dedicated his life to shaping up India’s milk industry, a statement said.

“Balaji has always strived to bring interesting stories on screen, and the story of Dr. Verghese Kurien is not only engaging but extremely inspiring too. I am delighted to collaborate with Shree Narayan Singh to tell the story of a true visionary,” Ekta Kapoor said.

Director Shree Narayan Singh added: “The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Dr Kurien’s role in empowering general public, especially women at the grassroots level. Dr Kurien was a visionary businessman, philanthropist and a great human. He wanted to study nuclear engineering but ended up in the dairy industry.”

Dr. Verghese Kurien is known as the architect of India’s White Revolution, which made India one of the world’s largest milk producers.

