Shraddhar Kapoor on Haseena Parkar: I wanted to do something different

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has tried to break her girl-next-door image with her next film Haseena Parkar. She hopes people will see her conscious effort of playing something different on screen. “I think it’s one of most different roles of my career so far for sure because I think I have played more positive characters, and this is first character which is more grey shaded. I hope people can see (my) conscious effort of playing something different,” Shraddha said.

She spoke on the sidelines of the launch of Marico’s Hair & Care in a new fruity avatar. Haseena: Parkar is a biopic, where Shraddha is essaying the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play the notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim in the biopic.

Shraddha, who has also been roped in to play badminton champion Saina Nehwal in a biopic, says that project too is a part of her pursuit to maintain a variety in her filmography. “I just wanted to do something different. I felt like I wanted to venture into new kinds of films, and be a part of different kind of characters. That’s why I decided to be a part of films like Haseena and the Saina Nehwal biopic,” she added. Giving more details about the biopic, she said, “I think it’s a very big opportunity for me to play a sportswoman who has been a former champion. It’s a huge responsibility, so I really hope that once the movie is out, people get inspired when they watch the movie.

“We have not started shooting for it and I am still preparing for the role. There is a long way to go. I hope I can do justice to her,” she added. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, went on to do roles in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Haider. Asked about her evolution as an actor, Shraddha said, “That is something that the audience has to decide… How they see my progress. I just like to try and do better than what I have done before.”

The actor says she is not affected by the ups and downs of life as she feels it is a “part of every kind of profession”. “But you keep doing what you are passionate about.” Daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha says that she looks to her father for advice, but his only suggestion to her is to always do what she wants to and to pursue what makes her happy. Coming to her beauty and hair care regime, the actor, who is the brand ambassador for Hair & Care Fruit Oils, says “the nourishment that your body gets when you consume food, the same nourishment is needed for hair also and that’s how fruit oil comes into the picture”.

