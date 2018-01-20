Shraddha Kapoor: Working with Prabhas in Saaho is a great opportunity

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Prabhas in Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Prabhas in Saaho.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was present at the inauguration of The Wedding Junction Show on Saturday, said working with actor Prabhas Saaho has been a great opportunity for her.

After Haseena Parkar in 2017, Shraddha’s upcoming projects are bilingual film Saaho with Prabhas and newly announced Hindi horror comedy Stree.

Talking about Saaho, Shraddha said, “I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It’s the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. It will also be dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for me.”

Producers of Saaho Vamsi and Pramod are all praise for the actor and said, “Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us.” The film which will be a high-octane action drama also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist.

Shraddha and Rajkumar Rao-starrer Stree is currently on floors, and the actor is very excited for the same. “This is the first time, I will be part of a horror-comedy film, and that makes it even more exciting,” said Shraddha while talking about her film.

Apart from these two big projects, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film, which deals with the issue of electricity bills and its adverse effects on common man in India, also stars Yami Gautam.

