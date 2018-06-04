Follow Us:
Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna stun at the airport

Check out the latest photos of Bollywood celebrities spotted at the airport. While Urvashi was seen upping her fashion game at the airport, Shraddha was snapped smiling at the shutterbugs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2018 10:10:09 pm
urvashi rautela, shraddha kapoor, karishma tanna latest photos Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna were spotted at the airport.

Several Bollywood celebrities are every now and then spotted at the Mumbai airport. The latest celebs to be snapped at the airport include beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor, Naagin 3 actor Karishma Tanna and television heartthrob Vivek Dahiya among others. While Urvashi was seen upping her fashion game at the airport, Shraddha was snapped smiling at the shutterbugs.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Saaho, was clicked at the airport. Saaho also stars Baahubali fame Prabhas.

shraddha kapoor

Our shutterbug caught Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to make a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Karishma Tanna, who has recently joined Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 3, posed for photographers outside the airport.

karsihma tanna

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya was seen at the airport.

vivek dahiya

We also spotted Suniel Shetty at the airport.

suniel shetty

