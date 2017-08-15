Confirmed: Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Prabhas in Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Saaho. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Saaho.

After numerous speculations around the leading lady of Saaho, the makers have announced their final choice. And guess who is the lucky one? Well, the makers have zeroed in on Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. The Haseena Parkar actor is going to share screen space with Prabhas in his next multilingual film, Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor, who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, will be romantically paired opposite Prabhas, who has become a household name across India post the success of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster series Baahubali.

The makers are quite excited to welcome Shraddha to the ‘Saaho’ family. It will be very interesting to see this fresh pairing on the silver screen.

Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations confirmed the news saying, “Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us.”

They further added, “Saaho is Prabhas’s first film being shot in Hindi and so it’s very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high-octane action scenes in the film.”

Saaho, which is Prabhas’ ambitious hi-tech action drama, has already kick-started the shoot and it is being shot in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – simultaneously. A massive set has been erected for Saaho in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

While Saaho’s music will be composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist.

The teaser of the film, which was released with Baahubali: The Conclusion, aroused curiosity among the fans. Saaho promises to showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in an acclaimed action choreographer.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year.

