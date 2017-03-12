Shraddha Kapoor’s swag as the bridesmaid is what every girl would wish for, watch video

Shraddha Kapoor looks surreal in the video. Shraddha Kapoor looks surreal in the video.

We know Shraddha Kapoor could act and sing, but her dancing skills surfaced in Remo D’souza film, ABCD 2. With the film, Shraddha proved that she is one of those who can break the dance floor too with her stunning moves. However, beyond films, we did not see much of her dancing side. Last year, Shraddha Kapoor’s best friend Eshanka Wahi got hitched and while we were drooling over her attire from the wedding, a video of Shraddha from the marriage, has made us her fan.

In the video, the actor can be seen at her candid best, showing off her desi swag in a never seen before way. This clip was released on the occasion of Shraddha’s birthday but it has given us an idea about what kind of a bride the actor herself would make. For now, she has raised the benchmark giving tough competition to all the bridesmaids across the nation whose best friends are set to get married soon.

On the work front, Shraddha is prepping up for Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor. The two will be seen teaming up on screen for the first time. Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of a novel with the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat, who is also producing the film. Shraddha is working on her upcoming movie Haseena as well. The film is based on Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and will portray Shraddha in a fearless and bold avatar. This will be the first time when the audience will see Shraddha in such a fiery character.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor video here:

Her last outing as an actor was Ok Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur which released in January. The project, which marked the second collaboration of the actors, was the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ok Kanmani. In comparison to its original version, Ok Jaanu did not do well at the box office, which makes Half Girlfriend and Haseena important projects for Shraddha this year.